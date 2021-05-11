Eaton Vance 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Eaton Vance 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.85, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHT was $9.85, representing a -0.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.88 and a 8.6% increase over the 52 week low of $9.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

