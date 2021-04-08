Eaton Vance 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Eaton Vance 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -6.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.84, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHT was $9.84, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.88 and a 12.07% increase over the 52 week low of $8.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.