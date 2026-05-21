Eaton Trading Above 200-Day SMA: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Eaton Corporation ETN is currently trading above its 200-day simple moving average (“SMA”), indicating positive market momentum and a bullish trading trend. The company continues to benefit from strong organic growth and ongoing investments in research and development, which are helping it deliver advanced and efficient power management solutions to customers.



The 200-day SMA is widely followed by traders and analysts as an important technical indicator for identifying key support and resistance levels. It is often viewed as a major benchmark in determining whether a stock is in an upward or downward trend.

ETN’s 200-Day SMA Chart



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Eaton’s shares have rallied 14.3% in the past six months, outperforming its industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s return in the same time frame. Another company, Emerson Electric Co. EMR, operating in the same industry, registered a 3.6% increase in share price in the past six months.

Price Performance (Six months)



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Should you consider adding ETN stock to your portfolio only based on positive price movements? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point to add ETN stock to their portfolio.

Drivers Behind Eaton’s Consistent Performance

Eaton provides high-quality products, continues to receive orders from its customers across the globe and registers an increase in the backlog. The company’s backlog, at the end of first-quarter 2026, increased 44% in Electrical Americas, 26% in Aerospace and 73% in Electric Global on a rolling 12-month basis.



Eaton has outlined a long-term strategy that includes investing $3 billion in research and development (R&D) over the next decade to support the creation of sustainable and advanced products. Its R&D efforts are focused on using technology-driven innovation to address evolving customer needs while enhancing existing offerings. These investments are expected to strengthen Eaton’s competitive position across the global markets it serves.



Eaton operates across diverse global markets and continues to pursue strategic acquisitions to broaden its market presence and strengthen revenue growth. In the first quarter, the company completed nearly $11 billion in value-enhancing acquisitions. These deals, focused on high-growth and high-margin markets, are expected to support Eaton’s long-term value creation strategy.



The rapid development of Artificial Intelligence-focused data centers, which demand high power capacity and greater energy density, is creating significant growth opportunities for Eaton. The company is expanding its presence across the electrical power value chain while benefiting from strong demand trends in data center and utility markets, along with continued growth in the commercial aerospace and defense sectors.

Eaton’s Earnings Estimates Are Moving North

Eaton now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $13.05-$13.50 for 2026, and organic revenue growth in the band of 9-11% in 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETN’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has moved up 0.23% and 2.35%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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The estimated figures imply year-over-year growth of 18.42% and 12.26%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share of Emerson Electric indicates a decline of 0.46% and 0.42%, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Eaton’s Return on Equity Is Better Than the Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



Eaton’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 24.72%, ahead of the industry average of 20.53%.



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Eaton’s Capital Return Program

Eaton has been increasing shareholder value through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2026, it expects free cash flow in the range of $3.9-$4.3 billion. In the first quarter, the company paid dividends worth $415 million, up 4.5% year over year.



ETN’s management has raised dividends five times in the past five years. The current annual dividend is $4.40 per share, reflecting a dividend yield of 1.18%, better than its industry’s yield of 0.48%. For more details on ETN’s dividend, kindly click here.



Another company operating in the same industry, Powell Industries POWL, is also consistently distributing dividends to its shareholders. POWL has raised dividends five times in the past five years. The current annual dividend is 36 cents and the dividend yield is 0.14%.

Eaton Stock Trading at a Premium

Eaton’s shares are trading at a premium compared with its industry. The company’s forward 12-month Price/Earnings of 26.15X is higher than its industry’s 22.39X.



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Summing Up

Eaton continues to benefit from the solid performance of its core organic businesses and increasing demand from data centers. The company’s ongoing investments in research and development are helping enhance its product offerings and address evolving customer needs. At the same time, strategic acquisitions are strengthening Eaton’s product portfolio and expanding its presence across new markets.



Eaton remains attractive due to positive earnings estimate revisions, strong returns on assets and a growing backlog. However, with the stock currently trading at a premium valuation, investors may be better off waiting for a more favorable entry point before considering an investment in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.