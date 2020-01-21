Eaton to sell hydraulics business for $3.3 billion

Power management company Eaton Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its hydraulics business to Danish industrial company Danfoss A/S for $3.3 billion in cash. However, Eaton said it would retain its filtration and golf grip businesses currently reported under the hydraulics segment.
