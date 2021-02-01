Eaton To Buy Cobham Mission Systems In $2.83 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Power management company Eaton (ETN) agreed to acquire Cobham Mission Systems or "CMS", a manufacturer of air-to-air refueling systems, environmental systems, and actuation primarily for defense markets, for $2.83 billion. The deal includes $130 million in tax benefits.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and it sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees.

