Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aerospace hydraulics maker Eaton Corp ETN.N said on Monday it had agreed to buy air-to-air refueling equipment maker Cobham Mission Systems in a $2.83 billion deal.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

