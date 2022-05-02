Markets
Eaton To Buy 50% Stake In Jiangsu Huineng Electric's Circuit Breaker Business; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) announced Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in the circuit breaker business of Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co., Ltd. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Huineng manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers in China. The company generated revenues of $35 million in 2021.

Howard Liu, president, Asia-Pacific Region, Electrical Sector, Eaton, said, "Huineng's application-tailored product offerings and manufacturing base in China, combined with Eaton's expertise and global channels, will enable us to further expand to meet the needs of high-growth market segments such as renewable energy and grid modernization."

