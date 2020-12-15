Markets
ETN

Eaton To Buy 50% Stake In HuanYu High Tech - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Power management company Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in HuanYu High Tech, a subsidiary of HuanYu Group that manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers and contactors in China, and the Asia-Pacific region. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HuanYu High Tech recorded sales of $106 million in 2019 and has production operations in Wenzhou, China.

The transaction, which expands Eaton's range of low-voltage electrical components sold in Asia Pacific, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

"HuanYu High Tech's strong product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, combined with Eaton's global scale and access to the broader Southeast Asian market, opens up many exciting opportunities for us to grow our business in Asia," said Howard Liu, president, Asia-Pacific Region, Electrical Sector and Corporate China, Eaton.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular