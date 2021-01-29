Eaton To Acquire Tripp Lite - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eaton (ETN) has signed an agreement to acquire Tripp Lite, a supplier of power quality products and connectivity solutions including single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and enclosures for data centers, industrial, medical, and communications markets in the Americas. Eaton will pay $1.65 billion for the acquisition.

"The acquisition of Tripp Lite will enhance the breadth of our edge computing and distributed IT product portfolio and expand our single-phase UPS business," said Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector, Eaton.

