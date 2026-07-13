Eaton Stock Trades Near 52-Week High: More Upside Potential Left?

Shares of Eaton Corporation ETN closed at $407.28, a 6.7% discount to its 52-week high of $436.74. This diversified power management company and a global technology leader in electrical components and systems is gaining from rising electrification and data center demand.



Eaton has gained 1.3% in the past three months, outperforming the industry. It has, however, lagged its sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the same time frame.

ETN vs Industry, Sector, S&P 500 in 3 Months



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Emerson Electric Co. EMR and Powell Industries POWL, both industrial tech stocks, have lost 3.9% and 0.9%, respectively, in the past three months.



Should you consider adding ETN stock to your portfolio based on positive price movement only? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good time to add ETN stock to their portfolio.

What’s Driving Eaton?

Eaton is well-positioned to benefit from several long-term growth drivers, including grid modernization, expanding data center infrastructure, industrial automation, the global energy transition, and the recovery in aerospace markets. Its growing backlog reflects healthy customer demand and the company's ability to deliver reliable, mission-critical power management solutions.



Innovation and sustainability remain central to Eaton’s long-term strategy. The company plans to invest approximately $3 billion in research and development over the next decade to develop advanced, sustainable technologies, strengthen its product portfolio, and meet evolving customer needs while reinforcing its competitive position.



Strategic acquisitions also play an important role in Eaton’s growth strategy. During the first quarter, the company completed nearly $11 billion in acquisitions, expanding its presence in high-growth, high-margin markets and enhancing its long-term earnings potential.



The rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers presents a significant growth opportunity, as these facilities require greater power capacity and energy efficiency. Eaton continues to strengthen its position across the electrical power value chain while benefiting from robust demand in data center, utility, commercial aerospace and defense markets. Its diversified business portfolio, spanning industrial, utility, commercial, residential and aerospace end markets, helps reduce dependence on any single industry.



In addition, Eaton remains focused on improving operational efficiency and expanding margins through portfolio optimization, productivity initiatives and disciplined execution of its strategic growth plans.

Encouraging Estimates for Eaton

Eaton now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $13.05-$13.50 for 2026 and organic revenue growth in the range of 9-11% in 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a 15.9% and 10.3% year-over-year increase, respectively. The same for 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a 10.4% and a 17.4% year-over-year increase, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 11.7%.

Analyst Sentiment on Eaton

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETN’s 2026 earnings per share has witnessed no movement in the last 30 days, while the same for 2027 has moved 2 cents north in the same time.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Emerson’s 2026 earnings per share has witnessed no movement in the last 30 days, while the same for 2027 has moved up 1 cent north in the same time.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Powell’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.

Eaton’s Return on Equity Is Better Than the Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than its peers.



Eaton’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 24.72%, ahead of the industry average of 20.32%.

ETN’s Prudent Capital Deployment

Eaton continues to balance growth investments with cash generation. Management expects operating cash flow of $5.0-$5.4 billion and free cash flow of $3.9-$4.3 billion in 2026, which supports continued reinvestment and shareholder returns over time.



ETN’s management has raised dividends five times in the past five years. The current annual dividend is $4.40 per share, reflecting a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Is Eaton’s Stock Expensive?

Eaton’s shares are trading at a premium compared with its industry. The company’s forward 12-month price to earnings of 27.96X is higher than its industry’s 23.7X and above the median of 23.71X over the last five years.





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Eaton shares are more expensive than Emerson Electric but cheaper than Powell.

Parting Thoughts on ETN

Eaton continues to benefit from strong execution across its core businesses, supported by robust demand stemming from data center expansion. The company’s ongoing investments in research and development are driving innovation, strengthening its product portfolio, and enabling it to address evolving customer needs. In addition, strategic acquisitions are enhancing its technological capabilities, expanding its product offerings and increasing its exposure to high-growth markets.



Eaton’s investment outlook is supported by favorable earnings estimate revisions, healthy returns on investment, and a growing backlog that reflects sustained customer demand. However, given its premium valuation, it is better to adopt a wait-and-see approach for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.