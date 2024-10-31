Eaton sees Q4 adjusted EPS $2.78-$2.84, consensus $2.81

Sees Q4 organic growth of 6%-7%; Segment margins of 23.6-24.0%. Q4 revenue consensus $6.46B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ETN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.