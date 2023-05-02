Eaton Sees Higher Q2 Results, Lifts FY23 Forecast; Stock Up In Premarket

(RTTNews) - While reporting higher first-quarter results on Tuesday, above market estimates, power management company Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) issued second-quarter outlook, and lifted fiscal 2023 forecast.

In pre-market activtity on the NYSE, Eaton shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $172.10.

For the second quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of between $2.04 and $2.14, and organic growth of 10 percent to 12 percent.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range $8.30 to $8.50 per share on organic sales growth of 9 to 11 percent.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings in a range $8.04 to $8.44 per share on organic sales growth of 7 to 9 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $8.29 per share for the year.

In the first quarter, Eaton's earnings totaled $638 million, or $1.60 per share, compared with $532 million, or $1.33 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $753 million or $1.88 per share for the period. Analysts expected the company to earn $1.78 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2 percent to $5.48 billion from $4.84 billion last year.

