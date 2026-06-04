Eaton Rallies 32% YTD: Should Investors Bet on the Stock Now?

Shares of Eaton Corporation ETN have gained 32.2% year to date, outperforming the industry, its sector, as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the same time frame. ETN shares are trading at a discount to their 52-week high.



This diversified power management company and a global technology leader in electrical components and systems is gaining from rising electrification and data center demand.

ETN vs Industry, Sector, S&P 500 YTD



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Emerson Electric Co. EMR and Powell Industries POWL, both industrial tech stocks, have gained 6.1% and 182.1%, respectively, year to date.



Should you consider adding ETN stock to your portfolio based on positive price movement only? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good time to add ETN stock to their portfolio.

What’s Driving Eaton?

As a diversified power management company, Eaton is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth trends, including grid modernization, data center expansion, industrial automation, energy transition and the recovery in aerospace markets. The company’s growing backlog highlights sustained customer demand and reflects its ability to deliver high-quality, mission-critical products.



Eaton has also established a clear long-term growth strategy centered on innovation and sustainability. The company plans to invest approximately $3 billion in research and development over the next decade to advance sustainable and technologically sophisticated solutions. These investments are aimed at addressing evolving customer requirements, enhancing existing product offerings and reinforcing Eaton’s competitive positioning across its global end markets.



In addition, Eaton continues to strengthen its market presence through strategic acquisitions. In the first quarter, the company completed nearly $11 billion of acquisitions designed to expand its exposure to high-growth and high-margin markets. These acquisitions are expected to enhance Eaton’s long-term growth profile and support durable value creation.



The rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers, which require significantly higher power capacity and energy density, presents a major opportunity for Eaton. The company is increasing its participation across the electrical power value chain while benefiting from robust demand in data center and utility markets, as well as continued momentum in commercial aerospace and defense. Eaton’s diversified business model, spanning commercial, industrial, utility, aerospace, and residential end markets, also reduces reliance on any single customer segment or industry.

Furthermore, Eaton remains focused on driving operational efficiency and margin expansion through portfolio optimization, productivity initiatives and disciplined execution of strategic acquisitions.

Encouraging Estimates for Eaton

Eaton now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $13.05-$13.50 for 2026 and organic revenue growth in the band of 9-11% in 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a 15.3% and 10.3% year-over-year increase, respectively. The same for 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a 10.4% and a 17.2% year-over-year increase, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 11.7%.



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Optimistic Analyst Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETN’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has moved up 0.2% and 2%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Emerson’s 2026 earnings per share has moved down but that for 2027 has witnessed no movement in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Powell’s 2026 earnings per share has moved down but that for 2027 has moved up in the past 30 days.

Eaton’s Return on Equity Is Better Than the Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than its peers.



Eaton’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 24.72%, ahead of the industry average of 20.35%.

ETN’s Prudent Capital Deployment

Eaton continues to balance growth investments with cash generation. Management expects operating cash flow of $5.0-$5.4 billion and free cash flow of $3.9-$4.3 billion in 2026 that supports continued reinvestment and shareholder returns over time.



ETN’s management has raised dividends five times in the past five years. The current annual dividend is $4.40 per share, reflecting a dividend yield of 1.18%, which is better than its industry’s yield of 0.48%.

Is Eaton’s Stock Expensive?

Eaton’s shares are trading at a premium compared with its industry. The company’s forward 12-month price to earnings of 29.47X is higher than its industry’s 24.65X and above the median of 26.34X over the last three years.





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Eaton shares are more expensive than Emerson Electric but cheaper than Powell.

Parting Thoughts

Eaton continues to deliver strong performance across its core businesses while benefiting from rising demand tied to data center expansion. The company’s continued focus on research and development is supporting innovation, improving its product portfolio, and enabling it to better meet changing customer requirements. Additionally, strategic acquisitions are enhancing Eaton’s capabilities, broadening its product offerings, and increasing its reach across attractive growth markets.



The company remains appealing due to favorable earnings estimate revisions, solid ROI and an expanding backlog that underscores healthy demand trends. Nevertheless, given the stock’s premium valuation, investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.