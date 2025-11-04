Eaton Q3 Earnings Up

Markets
(RTTNews) - Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) on Tuesday reported its net income attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders increased to $1.010 billion from $1.009 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $2.59 versus $2.53 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $1.20 billion from $1.13 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.07 versus $2.84 last year.

Net sales increased to $6.99 billion from $6.35 billion in the prior year.

Further, the company expected fourth-quarter earnings per share attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders to range from $2.75 to $2.95.

Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter are expected to range between $3.23 and $3.43.

For the full year 2025, the company anticipated earnings per share attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders to range from $10.29 to $10.49.

Adjusted earnings per ordinary share for the full year 2025 are expected to range from $11.97 to $12.17.

In the pre-market trading, Eaton is 3.77% lesser at $372 on the New York Stock Exchange.

