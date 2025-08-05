Eaton Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Rise Y/Y

Eaton Corporation ETN reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.95 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.03%.



The bottom line increased 8.05% year over year and surpassed the company’s guidance of $2.35-$2.45. The year-over-year rise was due to an improvement in organic sales volumes and sustained demand in the acceleration of orders.



GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were $2.51 per share, up 1.2% from $2.48 in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings in the reported quarter was due to charges of 25 cents for intangible assets amortization, 5 cents for the multi-year restructuring program and 14 cents related to acquisitions and divestitures.

Eaton’s Q2 Revenues

Total quarterly revenues were $7.02 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.92 billion by 1.4%.



The revenues increased 10.7% year over year. The year-over-year revenue increase was driven by an 8% rise in organic sales, a 2% contribution from acquisitions and a 1% boost from favorable currency translation.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

ETN’s Segmental Details

Electrical Americas’ total second-quarter sales were $3.4 billion, up 16% year over year. The rise was due to increased organic sales, contributions from acquired assets. This was marginally offset by negative currency translation. Operating profit was $987 million, up 15% year over year.



Electrical Global’s total sales were $1.8 billion, up 9% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year growth was due to an increase in organic sales by 9%. The metric was driven by positive currency translation along with strong organic sales volume. Operating profit was $353 million, up 16% year over year.



Aerospace’s total sales were $1.1 billion, up 13% year over year, due to organic sales growth of 13%. The metric was driven by positive currency translation of 2% and organic sales of 11%. Operating profit was $240 million, up 17% year over year.



Vehicle’s total sales were $663 million, down 8% year over year, due to a decline in organic sales. Operating profit was $113 million, down 13% year over year.



eMobility segment’s total sales were $182 million, down 4% year over year, caused by 7% decline in organic sales, partially offset by positive currency translation of 3%. Operating loss was $10 million against earnings of $2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of ETN’s Q2 Release

Selling and administrative expenses were $1.14 billion, up 12.5% year over year.



Research and development expenses were $192 million, down 2% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Interest expenses were $71 million, up 144.8% year over year.



Eaton’s backlog, with orders, at the end of second-quarter 2025, increased 17% in Electrical Americas, 16% in Aerospace and 1% in Electric Global on a rolling 12-month basis.

Financial Update of ETN

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s cash was $0.39 billion, down from $0.55 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



ETN’s long-term debt was $8.75 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $8.47 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Guidance of Eaton

Eaton’s third-quarter 2025 earnings are expected in the range of $2.58-$2.64 per share. The company expects organic growth in the range of 8-9%.



Eaton now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $11.97-$12.17 for 2025, indicating an increase of 12% at the midpoint from the prior-year levels. The company anticipates organic sales growth for 2025 in the range of 8.5-9.5%. Eaton expects its segment margin to be in the range of 24.1-24.5%.

ETN’s Zacks Rank

Eaton has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The bottom line increased 1% on a year-over-year basis.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pinned at 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has increased 2.41% year over year.



Chart Industries GTLS reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62, compared with $2.18 a year ago.



The long-term earnings growth rate is pinned at 15.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has increased 35.05% year over year.



Energous Corporation WATT incurred a loss of 8 cents per share, which was narrower than the year-ago quarter loss of 73 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has increased 1.76% year over year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energous Corporation (WATT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.