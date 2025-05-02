Eaton Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Organic Sales Rise

Eaton Corporation ETN reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.72 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The bottom line increased around 13.3% year over year and was near the upper end of the guidance of $2.65-$2.75. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were $2.45 per share, up 20.1% from $2.04 in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings in the reported quarter was due to charges of 21 cents for intangible assets amortization, 4 cents for the restructuring program and 2 cents of gains from acquisitions and divestitures.

Eaton’s Q1 Revenues

Total quarterly revenues were $6.4 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.27 billion by 2.2%. The figure increased 7.3% year over year. The first-quarter year-over-year revenue growth was driven by an organic sales rise and partially offset by negative currency translation.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

ETN’s Segmental Details

Electrical Americas’ total first-quarter sales were $3.01 billion, up 11.9% year over year. The rise was due to increased organic sales, marginally offset by negative currency translation. Operating profit was $904 million, up 15% year over year.



Electrical Global’s total sales were $1.6 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year growth was due to an increase in organic sales by 9%. The metric was offset by negative currency translation of 2%. Operating profit was $300 million, up 9% year over year.



Aerospace’s total sales were $979 million, up 12% year over year, driven by organic sales growth of 13%. The metric was offset by negative currency translation of 1%. Operating profit was $226 million, up 12% year over year.



Vehicle’s total sales were $617 million, down 15% year over year, due to an 11% decline in organic sales and negative currency translation of 4%. Operating profit was $96 million, down 17.2% year over year.



eMobility segment’s total sales were $162 million, up 2% year over year, caused by an increase in organic sales of 3%. The metric was offset by negative currency translation of 1%. Operating loss was $4 million due to launch costs incurred related to new programs expected to ramp up over the upcoming quarters.

Highlights of ETN’s Q1 Release

Selling and administrative expenses were $1,048 million, up 2.24% year over year.



Research and development expenses were $198 million, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Interest expenses were $33 million, up 10% year over year.



Eaton’s backlog, with orders, at the end of first-quarter 2025, increased 6% in Electrical Americas, 16% in Aerospace and 5% in Electric Global on a rolling 12-month basis.

Financial Update of ETN

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s cash was $1.77 billion, up from $0.55 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, ETN’s long-term debt was $7.60 billion, down 10.3% from $8.47 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Guidance of Eaton

Eaton’s second-quarter 2025 earnings are expected in the range of $2.35-$2.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.70 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guidance. The company expects organic growth in the range of 6-8%.



Eaton now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $11.80-$12.20 for 2025, indicating an increase of 11% at the midpoint from the prior-year levels. The company anticipates organic sales growth for 2025 in the range of 7.5-9.5%. Eaton expects its segment margin to be in the range of 24-24.4%.

ETN’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Eaton has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

Chart Industries GTLS came out with quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of GTLS is pinned at 19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings per share reflects year-over-year growth of 43.9% and 21.77%, respectively.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.



The long-term earnings growth rate is pinned at 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has remained unchanged year over year.



AZZ Inc. AZZ came out with quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share reflects a year-over-year increase of 9.81%.

