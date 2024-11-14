Eaton propellant tanks selected by MDA Space for satellite technology

Eaton (ETN) announced it has been selected by MDA Space to deliver high-performance propellant storage tanks for MDA Aurora, a product line driving the transition from analog to digital satellite technology.

