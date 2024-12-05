News & Insights

Stocks

Eaton price target raised to $440 from $400 at Jefferies

December 05, 2024 — 06:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Eaton (ETN) to $440 from $400 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing 2025 for the Machinery and Industrial sector. Approaching 2025, the landscape has changed as the markets have turned more bullish on industrial trends and with valuations near the high end of historical highs, the firm has to be “increasingly selective”, Jefferies states. Eaton shares are already well owned, but Jefferies believes the shares can continue to work, noting that the company is a “play on the electrification of everything” with the added kicker of continued growth in data centers looking durable.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ETN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.