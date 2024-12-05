Eaton price target raised to $440 from $400 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Eaton (ETN) to $440 from $400 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing 2025 for the Machinery and Industrial sector. Approaching 2025, the landscape has changed as the markets have turned more bullish on industrial trends and with valuations near the high end of historical highs, the firm has to be “increasingly selective”, Jefferies states. Eaton shares are already well owned, but Jefferies believes the shares can continue to work, noting that the company is a “play on the electrification of everything” with the added kicker of continued growth in data centers looking durable.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ETN:
- Eaton price target raised to $353 from $320 at Barclays
- Trump Weekly: Trump looks to drop EV tax credit, fuel-efficiency requirements
- Trump Trade: Apollo CEO to be interviewed for Treasury Secretary role
- Eaton propellant tanks selected by MDA Space for satellite technology
- Eaton teams with Treehouse to enable residential electrification projects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.