Eaton price target lowered to $320 from $327 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Eaton (ETN) to $320 from $327 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says supply/demand remains tight in several key electrical products with capacity being added gradually. As such, Eaton should not see a sharp step down in pricing, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

