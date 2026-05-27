Eaton or ABB: Which Electrification Giant Offers More Upside?

The electronics manufacturing industry forms the backbone of modern industrial economies, encompassing the design, production and assembly of electronic components and systems. It plays a vital role in supporting a wide range of sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare and industrial automation.



Rapid progress in mobile technology, growing adoption of electric vehicles and the expansion of AI-driven data centers are driving demand for smarter, faster and more energy-efficient electronic products. Two prominent operators in the Zacks Manufacturing – Electronics industry are Eaton Corporation ETN and ABB Ltd. ABBNY.



Eaton maintains a diversified portfolio spanning electrical components, aerospace and industrial systems. The company is strategically focused on high-margin, electrification-driven markets such as data centers, utilities and electric vehicles, all of which are supported by strong long-term growth trends. Through disciplined capital deployment, consistent dividend increases and selective acquisitions, Eaton has enhanced profitability while broadening its global presence. Supported by stable cash flows and exposure to diverse end markets, the company remains well-positioned to benefit from major megatrends and the ongoing reindustrialization wave.



ABB is a global leader in automation, electrification and robotics, and has streamlined its portfolio to emphasize high-growth businesses, including smart buildings, electric mobility and industrial automation. Its advanced technologies — ranging from robotics and energy-efficient drives to grid solutions — help customers improve operational efficiency while lowering carbon emissions. ABB’s strong foothold in emerging markets, solid order backlog and continued investment in digital platforms support its long-term growth outlook. The company has also announced plans to spin off the robotics division to sharpen its focus on electrification and automation.



Continuous innovation, rising automation and the ongoing digital transformation of manufacturing processes continue to drive growth across the industry. Against this backdrop, let us compare the fundamentals of these two companies to determine which stock currently offers the better investment opportunity.

ETN & ABB’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eaton’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has gone up 0.15% and 2.09%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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The same for ABB’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has gone up 19.12% and 3.7%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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Debt to Capital

Debt-to-capital measures a company’s financial leverage. It indicates how much interest-bearing debt a company has taken to run its operation successfully.



At present, ETN’s debt-to-capital is 48.51% compared with ABB’s 34.78%. It indicates that Eaton is using more debt to run operations than ABB.



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Return on Equity

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a key indicator of a company’s financial performance. It reflects how effectively a corporation uses shareholders' equity to generate profits and is widely regarded as a measure of profitability and operational efficiency.



ETN’s current ROE is 24.72% compared with ABB’s 31.94%. It is evident that ABB is utilizing shareholders’ funds more efficiently than Eaton.



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Share Price Performance

In the past three months, ABB’s shares have gained 20.5%, while Eaton’s shares have rallied 6.8%.



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Share Valuation

ABB’s shares are a little expensive relative to ETN. ETN’s current forward 12-month price/earnings are 28.26X compared with ABB’s 29.93X.



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Wrapping Up

Eaton and ABB are both delivering efficient power management solutions to customers while benefiting from the global transition toward smart energy infrastructure and industrial digitization.



Taking into consideration the above discussion, ABB is a better pick for investors based on its better ROE, healthier price performance, lower debt levels and stronger earnings estimate movement.



Our pick for the moment is ABB, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Eaton currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.