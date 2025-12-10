Markets
ETN

Eaton To Open New Manufacturing Campus In Virginia To Support Data Center Growth

December 10, 2025 — 10:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intelligent power management company Eaton announced plans to open a new manufacturing campus in Henrico County, Virginia, dedicated to critical power distribution technologies. The expansion comes as record demand from data center customers continues to rise, with more than 50 new data centers already permitted in Virginia this year. Eaton's investment will strengthen regional manufacturing for technologies essential to equipment uptime and reliability.

The company will more than double its footprint in Richmond, adding capacity and new capabilities for manufacturing static transfer switches, power distribution units, and remote power panels. Production at the new 350,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in 2027.

Eaton's investment in Virginia will enhance regional manufacturing for higher power gray space infrastructure serving North American customers. Since 2023, the company has invested more than $1.2 billion in North American manufacturing for its electrical solutions, underscoring its commitment to supporting critical industries.

The new Richmond-area campus will consolidate Eaton's local manufacturing operations from three nearby facilities, all located within three miles of the new site. Current employees will transition to the new location, and the project is expected to create 200 additional jobs, with hiring beginning in 2026. The expansion is supported by state and local economic development incentives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.