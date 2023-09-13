News & Insights

Markets
ETN

Eaton Invests $150 Mln Towards Increased Power Distribution; To Add 600 Jobs

September 13, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) announced on Wednesday the addition of $150 million investment towards increasing its supply of electrical power distribution solutions for customers across North America.

As part of this, the company will also expand its manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas, adding more than 600 jobs.

The latest investments add to the company's recently announced $500 million to support electrification, energy transition and digitalization across industries.

Additionally, the company will also expand its capacity at existing facilities in Beaver, Pennsylvania; Juarez, Mexico; Arecibo, Puerto Rico; and Haina, Dominican Republic.

The regional expansion will enable Eaton to increase its production of circuit breakers, switchboards, panelboards and other assemblies that will help power distribution for critical infrastructure across industries.

In pre-market activity, shares of Eaton are trading at $227.70 down 0.09% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.