Eaton Invests $150 Mln Towards Increased Power Distribution; To Add 600 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) announced on Wednesday the addition of $150 million investment towards increasing its supply of electrical power distribution solutions for customers across North America.

As part of this, the company will also expand its manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas, adding more than 600 jobs.

The latest investments add to the company's recently announced $500 million to support electrification, energy transition and digitalization across industries.

Additionally, the company will also expand its capacity at existing facilities in Beaver, Pennsylvania; Juarez, Mexico; Arecibo, Puerto Rico; and Haina, Dominican Republic.

The regional expansion will enable Eaton to increase its production of circuit breakers, switchboards, panelboards and other assemblies that will help power distribution for critical infrastructure across industries.

In pre-market activity, shares of Eaton are trading at $227.70 down 0.09% on the New York Stock Exchange.

