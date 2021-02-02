Eaton Guides Q1, FY21 Adj. EPS Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) initiated adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021. It also provided adjusted earnings outlook for the first quarter.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.17 to $1.27 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.40 to $5.80 per share on organic revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent. The Street is looking for earnings of $4.83 per share for the year.

