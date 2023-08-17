Eaton (ETN) Wins $6M Contract to Provide Electrical Facilities

Eaton Corporation plc ETN entered into a deal with the City of Georgetown, TX, for turnkey electrical engineering services, power distribution, control and protection equipment to support the construction of its new South Lake Water Treatment Plant. The contract is estimated to be worth around $6 million.



Eaton has a track record of collaborating with the city to maintain smooth operations of its water treatment facility. The company is leveraging its engineering expertise and market-leading power management solutions to allow the City of Georgetown to concentrate on its primary project goal of providing people with clean drinking water.

Benefits of the Move

Eaton is assisting its customers in overcoming the world's most urgent power management challenges. It is doing so by capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization.



The water treatment plant, whose construction is scheduled to be completed in 2026, will process more than 44 million gallons of water per day, doubling the local capacity for the expanding neighborhood. The project is completely funded by the City of Georgetown’s water customers.



The new power system will support reliable electrical service for a secondary control facility, process control labs and administrative spaces, in addition to powering the new water treatment plant.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of Eaton have risen 23.3% compared with the industry’s 11.1% growth.



