Eaton (ETN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Eaton Corporation ETN is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 4, 2020, before market open.



This power management company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 0.66% in the last reported quarter. It pulled off positive earnings surprise of 1.06%, on average, in the last four quarters.



Eaton expects fourth-quarter earnings per share in the range of $1.36-$1.46. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is pegged at $1.40 per share, which reflects a decline of 4.11% from the year-ago reported number.



Factors at Play



The company bought back shares worth $978 million during the first nine months 2019. It continued to repurchase shares in the fourth quarter, which is likely to have boosted its earnings.



During the fourth quarter, Eaton continued with its initiatives to transform the company and concentrate more on core operations. It acquired Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies in the quarter. This are likely to reflect positively on its upcoming results.



Weaker end market conditions are likely to have negatively impacted organic revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter. In addition, negative currency translation is expected to have weighed on Eaton.



What Our Model Unveils



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eaton this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-eps-surprise | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.23%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Eaton carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this earnings season.



Tennant Company TNC is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Valmont Industries Inc. VMI is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.93% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Plug Power Inc. PLUG is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Mar 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.