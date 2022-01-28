Eaton (ETN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Eaton Corporation ETN is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 4, before market open. This power management company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.1% in the last four quarters, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Eaton’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from lower shares outstanding than the year-ago level. The rollout of vaccines and an improvement in end-market conditions are expected to have increased the demand for its products, and boosted earnings.



Eaton’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been impacted by the lingering supply constraints. Acquisitions & divestitures are likely to have had a negative impact on Eaton’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Expectations

Eaton expects fourth-quarter earnings in the range of $1.68-$1.78 per share. ETN now expects organic revenue growth in the range of 7-9%. Segment operating margin is expected in the range of 18.8-19.2% for the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share, indicating a 34.4% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eaton this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

Earnings ESP: Eaton has an Earnings ESP of -0.02%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Eaton carries a Zacks Rank #3.



