Eaton (ETN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Eaton Corporation ETN is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 earnings on Jul 29, before market open. This power management company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.8% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Eaton implemented cost-management measures in the second quarter, which is likely to have offset volume declines due to weakness in end-markets served caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.



Eaton expects margin to be down 30% in the second quarter due to the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Lower shares outstanding are likely to have had a positive impact on the bottom line.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Eaton this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.61%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Eaton carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

