Eaton (ETN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Eaton Corporation ETN is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on Apr 30, before the opening bell. The power management company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.79% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

Megatrends and re-industrialization in the markets, in which Eaton operates, are driving significant capital investments and creating demand for the company’s products. The ongoing buyback of shares is also likely to have a positive impact on earnings. Quarterly earnings are also expected to have benefited from the new restructuring program initiated by the company.



Massive improvements in the data center space are likely to have positively impacted Eaton’s earnings as higher power requirements will continue to generate interest in power solutions to reduce cost and improve resilience. ETN’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have been positively impacted by organic growth in most of its segments.

Expectations

Eaton expects first-quarter earnings in the range of $2.21-$2.31 per share. It anticipates organic revenue growth of 6-8%. The operating margin is expected to be 21.3-21.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.28 per share on revenues of $5.9 billion, indicating an improvement of 21.3% and 7.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported figures.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Eaton this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-eps-surprise | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

Earnings ESP: Eaton has an Earnings ESP of +1.95%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Eaton carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector that, per our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



The Timken Company TKR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



TKR’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth is projected at 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TKR’s first-quarter 2024 earnings per share indicates a decline of 28.2% from a year ago.



Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 results on May 3. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.85% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Chart Industries’ long-term earnings growth is projected at 30.39%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTLS’ first-quarter 2024 earnings per share indicates an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year levels.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 results on May 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IR’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 9.25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IR’s first-quarter 2024 earnings per share indicates an increase of 6.2% from the year-earlier actuals.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.







