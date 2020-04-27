Eaton (ETN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Eaton Corporation ETN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 earnings on Apr 30, before market open. This power management company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.1% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors at Play



During the quarter, the company sold the Lighting Business and acquired Power Distribution, Inc. Acquisitions are expected to contribute 2% to first-quarter earnings. Share buybacks of Eaton are likely to have boosted earnings.



As the company plays an important role in ensuring critical power supply, it took initiatives to carry out operations and keep employees safe in this unprecedented crisis created by the outbreak of COVID-19.



However, weakness in some end-market conditions is likely to have impacted organic revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter. As a consequence, organic revenues are expected to decline 3% in the quarter.



Q1 Expectations



Eaton expects first-quarter earnings per share in the range of $1.16-$1.26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is pegged at $1.06 per share, which indicates a decline of 15.9% from the year-ago reported number.



What Our Model Unveils



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eaton this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.23%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Eaton carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



