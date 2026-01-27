Eaton (ETN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Eaton (ETN) ended the recent trading session at $341.19, demonstrating a +2.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.91%.

The power management company's stock has climbed by 3.37% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.61% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Eaton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 3, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.33, showcasing a 17.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.11 billion, reflecting a 13.87% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.07 per share and a revenue of $27.49 billion, signifying shifts of +11.76% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eaton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% lower. Eaton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Eaton is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.1, so one might conclude that Eaton is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that ETN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

