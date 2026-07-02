Eaton (ETN) Stock Moves -3.34%: What You Should Know

Eaton (ETN) ended the recent trading session at $398.52, demonstrating a -3.34% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power management company had lost 2.11% lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Eaton in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $3.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8 billion, up 13.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.33 per share and revenue of $31.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.44% and +15.86%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Eaton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Eaton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Eaton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.93. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.97 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ETN's PEG ratio is currently 2.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.