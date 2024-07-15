Eaton (ETN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Eaton (ETN) standing at $327.03, reflecting a -1.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the power management company had gained 3.59% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.29% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Eaton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.61, reflecting a 18.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.34 billion, indicating an 8.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.56 per share and a revenue of $25.13 billion, representing changes of +15.79% and +8.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Eaton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. At present, Eaton boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Eaton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.31. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.29 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ETN's PEG ratio is currently 2.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

