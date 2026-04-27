Eaton (ETN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Eaton (ETN) closed at $416.77, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the power management company have appreciated by 18.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Eaton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.74, showcasing a 0.74% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.09 billion, indicating a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.31 per share and a revenue of $30.34 billion, signifying shifts of +10.27% and +10.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Eaton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Eaton presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Eaton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.16.

One should further note that ETN currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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