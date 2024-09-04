Eaton (ETN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Eaton (ETN) reached $288.77, with a -0.33% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the power management company had gained 4.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 3.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Eaton will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $2.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.96%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.37 billion, indicating an 8.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ETN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.71 per share and revenue of $25.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.43% and +8.34%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Eaton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.32% increase. Currently, Eaton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Eaton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.8, which means Eaton is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ETN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.