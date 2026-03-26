Eaton (ETN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Eaton (ETN) closed at $357.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.77% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the power management company had gained 0.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 7.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Eaton in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.74, marking a 0.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.07 billion, indicating a 10.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.34 per share and revenue of $30.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.52% and +10.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Eaton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. Eaton presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Eaton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.55.

Meanwhile, ETN's PEG ratio is currently 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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