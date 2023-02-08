Eaton (ETN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Eaton (ETN) reported revenue of $5.38 billion, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 billion, representing a surprise of +1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eaton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales-eMobility : $139 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $143.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58%.

: $139 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $143.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58%. Net sales-Aerospace : $812 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $828.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $812 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $828.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Net sales-Vehicle : $707 million compared to the $694.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.

: $707 million compared to the $694.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year. Net sales-Electrical Global : $1.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $1.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Net sales-Electrical Americas : $2.30 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

: $2.30 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%. Operating profit-Aerospace : $199 million versus $186.66 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $199 million versus $186.66 million estimated by six analysts on average. Operating profit-Vehicle : $107 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $119.86 million.

: $107 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $119.86 million. Operating profit-Electrical Global : $268 million compared to the $294.34 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $268 million compared to the $294.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating profit-Electrical Americas : $545 million versus $504.76 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $545 million versus $504.76 million estimated by six analysts on average. Operating profit- eMobility: -$2 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.19 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Eaton here>>>



Shares of Eaton have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

