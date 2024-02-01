Eaton (ETN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Organic Growth

Eaton Corporation ETN reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.55 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The bottom line increased 23.8% year over year and beat the guidance of $2.39-$2.49 per share.



GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were $2.35 per share compared with $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the reported quarter was due to charges of 22 cents for intangible assets amortization, 2 cents for a multi-year restructuring program and 4 cents for acquisitions and divestitures.



Eaton’s 2023 adjusted earnings were $9.12 compared with $7.57 in 2022, indicating an increase of 20.5%. Its adjusted earnings were above the guidance range of $8.95-$9.05 per share.

Revenues

Total quarterly revenues were $5.9 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.89 billion by 1.2%. Total revenues improved 10.8% from the year-ago quarter. ETN’s fourth-quarter revenues gained from a 10% increase in organic sales.



Eaton’s 2023 revenues were $23.2 billion compared with $20.8 billion in 2022, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 11.8%.

Segmental Details

Electrical Americas’ total fourth-quarter sales were $2.67 billion, up 16.6% from the year-ago quarter due to increased organic sales. Operating profits were $763 million, up 40% year over year.



Electrical Global’s total sales were $1.5 billion, up 67% from the year-ago quarter, driven by organic sales and positive currency translation. Operating profits were $284 million, up nearly 6% from the year-ago quarter.



Aerospace’s total sales were $895 million, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter, driven by organic sales and positive currency translation. Operating profits were $200 million, up 0.5% year over year.



Vehicle’s total sales were $723 million, up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter, driven by positive currency translation. Operating profits were $129 million, up 20.6% year over year.



The eMobility segment’s total sales were $165 million, up 18.7% year over year, driven by organic sales of 18% and foreign exchange gain of 1%. Operating loss in the quarter was $16 million compared with a loss of $2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Selling and administrative expenses were $956 million, up 20.1% from the year-ago quarter.



ETN’s fourth-quarter research and development expenses were $201 million, up 20.3% from the prior-year period. Interest expenses for the quarter were $27 million, down 38.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Eaton’s backlog growth, with orders, increased 18% in Electrical Americas and 13% in Aerospace on a rolling 12-month basis.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2023, the company’s cash was $488 million, up from $294 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Dec 31, 2023, ETN’s long-term debt was $8,244 million, down 0.9% from $8,321 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Guidance

Eaton’s first-quarter 2024 earnings are expected to be $2.21-$2.31 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is $2.19 per share, much lower than the mid-point of the company’s guidance.



Eaton expects adjusted earnings per share of $9.95-$10.35 for 2024.



The company expects its 2024 operating cash flow to be $3.62 billion and free cash flow to be $2.86 billion.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Eaton has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.