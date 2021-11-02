Eaton (ETN) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag

Eaton Corporation ETN reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.75 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 by 1.2%. Furthermore, earnings were up 30% year over year. The bottom line was within the expected range of $1.72-$1.82 per share.



GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were $1.57 per share compared with $1.11 in the year-ago period. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the reported quarter was due to charges of 25 cents associated with intangible amortization and 6 cents related to a multi-year restructuring program, and an income of 13 cents pertaining to acquisitions and divestitures.

Revenues

Total quarterly revenues came in at $4,923 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,045 million by 2.4%. Total revenues, however, improved 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year improvement is due to 8% growth in organic sales, 7% from acquisitions and 1% from positive currency translation, partially offset by a 7% decline from the Hydraulics business divestiture completed during the quarter.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

Segment Details

Electrical Americas’ total third-quarter sales were $1,854 million, up 9.1% from the year-ago level. This improvement was due to improved organic sales and contribution from the acquisition of Tripp Lite.



Electrical Global’s total sales were $1,421 million, up 18.8% from the year-ago quarter. Organic sales were up 18% from the year-ago quarter. Positive currency translation added another 1% to this segment’s sales.



Hydraulics’ total sales were $179 million, down 59.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Aerospace total sales were $745 million, up 37.9% from the year-ago quarter. This was due to improved organic sales, contribution from the acquisition of Cobham Mission Systems and positive currency translation.



Vehicle total sales were $640 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter driven by an improvement in organic sales and positive currency translation.



eMobility segment’s total sales were $84 million, up 6.3% year over year due to improvement in organic sales.

Highlights of the Release

Selling and administrative expenses were $834 million, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.



On Aug 2, the company completed the Hydraulics unit’s sale to Danfoss.



Its third-quarter research and development expenses were $152 million, up 15.2% from the prior-year period. Interest expenses for the quarter were $37 million, down 9.8% from the year-ago period.



Orders in Electrical Americas and Electrical Global were up 17% and 17% year over year, respectively. Orders from the Aerospace segment were up 4% from third-quarter 2020 due to strength in the jet markets.

Financial Update

Eaton’s cash was $271 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $438 million on Dec 31, 2020.



As of Sep 30, 2021, the company’s long-term debt was $8,520 million, up from $7,010 million on Dec 31, 2020.

Guidance

Eaton’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings are expected in the range of $1.68-$1.78 per share. It now expects organic revenue growth in the range of 7-9% for the fourth quarter.



Eaton now expects organic revenue growth within 9-11% for 2021. Segment operating margin for 2021 is now expected in the range of 18.6-19%.



The company expects its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $6.59-$6.69 per share. It is targeting share buyback in the range of $375-$425 million in 2021. The company’s segment operating margin is expected to be 18.6-19% in 2021.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Eaton has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

A.O. Smith Corporation AOS came up with third-quarter 2021 quarterly earnings of 82 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 22.4%.



AZZ Inc. AZZ reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 quarterly earnings of 76 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents by 16.9%.



Franklin Electric FELE came up with third-quarter 2021 quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 6.5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.