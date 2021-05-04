Eaton (ETN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, View Up

Eaton Corporation ETN reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.44 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 by 15.2%. Moreover, earnings were up 32.1% year over year. The bottom line was also higher than its expected range of $1.17-$1.27 per share.



GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were $1.14 per share compared with $1.07 in the year-ago period. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the reported quarter was due to charges of 9 cents associated with acquisitions and divestitures, 3 cents related to a multi-year restructuring program and 18 cents related to intangible amortization.

Revenues

Total quarterly revenues came in at $4,692 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,522 million by 3.8%. However, total revenues decreased 2% from the year-ago quarter.



For the reported quarter, divestiture of the Lighting business reduced sales by 5.5%, which was partially offset by positive currency translation of 2%, 1% growth from acquisitions and organic growth of 0.5%.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

Segment Details

Electrical Americas’ total first-quarter sales were $1,622 million, down 9.3% from the year-ago level. The decline was due to the impact of the Lighting business divestiture, marginally offset by an increase in organic sales and contribution from the acquisitions of Power Distribution, Inc. and Tripp Lite.



Electrical Global’s total sales were $1,253 million, up 9.5% from the year-ago quarter. Organic sales were up 5% from the year-ago quarter. Positive currency translation added another 5% to this segment’s sales.



Hydraulics’ total sales were $561 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter. The revenue growth was driven by a 9% increase in organic sales and positive currency translation of 2%.



Aerospace total sales were $519 million, down 23.7% from the year-ago quarter. Organic sales were down 26% year over year, partially offset by 2% growth from positive currency translation.



Vehicle total sales were $654 million, up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter driven by an improvement in organic sales.



eMobility segment’s total sales were $83 million, up 15% year over year. Improvement in organic sales and positive currency translation boosted the top line of this segment.

Highlights of the Release

Selling and administrative expenses were $795 million, down 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.



During the quarter, the company closed the acquisitions of Tripp Lite, Green Motion and a 50% stake in HuanYu High Tech, adding new products and growth opportunities for the Electrical segments.



Its first-quarter research and development expenses were $148 million, down 3.3% from the prior-year period. Interest expenses for the quarter were $38 million, down 11.8% from the year-ago period.



Orders in Electrical Americas and Electrical Global were up 1% and 7% year over year, respectively. Orders from the Aerospace segment were down 36% from first-quarter 2020.

Financial Update

Eaton’s cash was $354 million as of Mar 31, 2021 compared with $438 million on Dec 31, 2020.



As of Mar 31, 2021, the company’s long-term debt was $8,682 million, up from $7,010 million on Dec 31, 2020.

Guidance

Eaton’s second-quarter 2021 earnings are expected in the range of $1.45-$1.55 per share. It now expects organic revenue growth in the range of 24-28%. The company also anticipates positive currency translation to add 2% to second-quarter earnings.



Eaton now expects organic revenue growth within 7-9% for 2021, up from the prior guided range of 4-6%. Segment operating margin for 2021 is now expected in the range of 18.1-18.5%, up from earlier expectation of 17.6-18%.



The company raised its 2021 earnings guidance to the range of $5.90-$6.30 per share from the prior projection $5.40-$5.80. It is targeting share buyback in the range of $500-$700 million in 2021. The company is aiming for 11-13% earnings growth over the next five years.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Eaton has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

A.O. Smith Corporation AOS came up with first-quarter 2021 quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 7.1%.



AZZ Inc. AZZ reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 5.1%.



Franklin Electric FELE came up with first-quarter 2021 quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 51.3%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Free Stock Analysis Report



AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.