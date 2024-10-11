Eaton (ETN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eaton (ETN) closed at $341.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

The power management company's shares have seen an increase of 11.06% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Eaton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.80, marking a 13.36% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.37 billion, indicating an 8.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.75 per share and revenue of $25.13 billion, indicating changes of +17.87% and +8.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eaton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Eaton is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Eaton is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.33. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.8.

Meanwhile, ETN's PEG ratio is currently 2.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 2.05 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

