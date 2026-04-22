Eaton (ETN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Eaton (ETN) closed the most recent trading day at $413.87, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.64%.

Shares of the power management company have appreciated by 9.52% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 9.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Eaton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.75, up 1.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.09 billion, indicating a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.31 per share and revenue of $30.34 billion, which would represent changes of +10.27% and +10.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Eaton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Eaton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Eaton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.2, which means Eaton is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that ETN currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 1.93 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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