Eaton (ETN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Eaton (ETN) closed the latest trading day at $348.56, indicating a +1.75% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Eaton in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.82, marking a 10.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.37 billion, showing a 6.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Eaton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Eaton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eaton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.26. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.42 of its industry.

We can also see that ETN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.