Eaton (ETN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Eaton (ETN) closed the most recent trading day at $203.04, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the power management company had gained 4.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 8.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.

Eaton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.74 billion, up 10.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.48 per share and revenue of $22.71 billion, which would represent changes of +12.02% and +9.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eaton should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Eaton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Eaton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.83, which means Eaton is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ETN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

