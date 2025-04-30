EATON Earnings Preview: Recent $ETN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EATON ($ETN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,328,906,702 and earnings of $2.73 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ETN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EATON Insider Trading Activity

EATON insiders have traded $ETN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG ARNOLD (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,569 shares for an estimated $22,224,452 .

. GREGORY R PAGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $4,901,007 .

. HEATH B. MONESMITH (See Remarks below.) sold 8,070 shares for an estimated $2,904,656

TARAS G. JR. SZMAGALA (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,688 shares for an estimated $989,491 .

. ERNEST W JR MARSHALL (See Remarks below.) sold 1,412 shares for an estimated $534,556

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EATON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,016 institutional investors add shares of EATON stock to their portfolio, and 938 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EATON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ETN stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 02/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/23, 12/11, 11/25.

on 01/29, 01/23, 12/11, 11/25. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

EATON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EATON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETN forecast page.

EATON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ETN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $376.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $376.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $335.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Chad Dillard from Bernstein set a target price of $382.0 on 11/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.