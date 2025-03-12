Eaton Corp's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ETN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Eaton Corp. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $626,850, and 9 are calls, amounting to $731,284.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $430.0 for Eaton Corp over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eaton Corp's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eaton Corp's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

Eaton Corp 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $37.0 $35.4 $35.7 $310.00 $267.7K 12 162 ETN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $36.4 $36.0 $36.4 $320.00 $192.9K 244 59 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.4 $6.0 $6.35 $310.00 $158.7K 530 276 ETN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $36.0 $35.4 $35.51 $310.00 $88.6K 12 87 ETN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $141.8 $139.6 $141.8 $430.00 $85.0K 0 6

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

In light of the recent options history for Eaton Corp, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Eaton Corp With a volume of 5,576,293, the price of ETN is up 3.45% at $292.04. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. What The Experts Say On Eaton Corp

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $340.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eaton Corp with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.