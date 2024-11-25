Eaton Corp's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Eaton Corp.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,780, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $449,756.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $270.0 to $390.0 for Eaton Corp over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eaton Corp's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eaton Corp's significant trades, within a strike price range of $270.0 to $390.0, over the past month.

Eaton Corp Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.0 $14.0 $14.92 $370.00 $80.4K 1.3K 56 ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $19.0 $18.2 $18.3 $360.00 $75.0K 604 43 ETN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $14.9 $14.0 $14.51 $370.00 $60.0K 1.3K 543 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.7 $13.9 $14.56 $370.00 $45.8K 1.3K 456 ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $112.2 $108.9 $109.94 $270.00 $43.9K 564 4

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Eaton Corp's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 732,546, with ETN's price down by -0.95%, positioned at $373.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 66 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Eaton Corp

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $385.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eaton Corp with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.