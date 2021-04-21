Eaton Corporation plc's (NYSE:ETN) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 28 April 2021. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Craig Arnold Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Eaton Corporation plc has a market capitalization of US$56b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$17m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 12% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$6.1m. This suggests that Craig Arnold is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Craig Arnold holds US$57m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.3m 6% Other US$16m US$19m 94% Total Compensation US$17m US$20m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 24% of total compensation represents salary and 76% is other remuneration. Eaton sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Eaton Corporation plc's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Eaton Corporation plc has shrunk its earnings per share by 19% per year. It saw its revenue drop 16% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Eaton Corporation plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Eaton Corporation plc for providing a total return of 101% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 2 warning signs for Eaton that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

