Eaton Corporation Plc Withdraws 2020 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) said the company is withdrawing its full year 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance. The company now expects full year free cash flow for 2020 to be between $2.3 billion and $2.7 billion, down modestly from February guidance.

"While most of our plants are still operating and our businesses are deemed essential by almost all governments around the world, the reduction in global growth and economic uncertainty will have a significant impact on our outlook for second quarter and the rest of the year," Craig Arnold, CEO, said.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.09. Adjusted earnings per share were reduced by $0.14 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales were $4.8 billion, down 10 percent from prior year. Organic sales were down 7 percent, including a reduction of 4 percent from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

