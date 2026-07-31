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Eaton Corporation Plc Reports Fall In Q2 Profit

July 31, 2026 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $821 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $982 million, or $2.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eaton Corporation plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.228 billion or $3.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.4% to $8.531 billion from $7.028 billion last year.

Eaton Corporation plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $821 Mln. vs. $982 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.11 vs. $2.52 last year. -Revenue: $8.531 Bln vs. $7.028 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.46 To $ 3.56 Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.40 To $ 13.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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