Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.8% Yield

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 5th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

Eaton's next dividend payment will be US$0.73 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.92 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Eaton has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $103.79. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 77% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ETN Historic Dividend October 31st 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Eaton's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Eaton has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Eaton worth buying for its dividend? The payout ratios appear reasonably conservative, which implies the dividend may be somewhat sustainable. Still, with earnings basically flat, Eaton doesn't stand out from a dividend perspective. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So if you want to do more digging on Eaton, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Eaton you should know about.

